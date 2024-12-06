A66 closure: Major Yorkshire road to be closed in both directions due to Storm Darragh

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 6th Dec 2024, 17:29 BST
A major road in North Yorkshire is set to be closed due to the high winds predicted by Storm Darragh.

National Highways has taken the unusual decision to close the A66 in both directions to all traffic from 7am on Saturday (Dec 7).

The road will be closed between Augill Beck and Scotch Corner - a stretch of almost 30 miles.

The decision has been made due to gusts of wind reaching up to 70mph being predicted for the North tomorrow, with around 80mph expected in coastal areas.

National Highways said it advises motorists – particularly those driving high-sided HGVs, motor homes and motorcycles, and those towing caravans and trailers – to check the weather and driving conditions before setting out on journeys.

Dee Murray, Control Centre Operations Manager for National Highways, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve. For safety reasons the A66 will be closed in both directions from 7am tomorrow.

The A66 at Scotch Cornerplaceholder image
The A66 at Scotch Corner

“If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down and drive to the conditions.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space.”

Those travelling on the rail network have also been warned to expect delays and advised not to travel if possible due to the expected disruption.

