A684 Bainbridge: Major road closure after wagon crashes into bridge and lands in river
Shortly after 6am on Friday (Mar 21), police were alerted to reports a wagon had crashed into a bridge in Bainbridge.
After the wagon collided with the bridge police said it “came to rest in the river below”.
The road was closed in both directions and remains that way.
Police have said that due to the damage done to the bridge the road is “expected to be closed for some time”.
A picture submitted to The Yorkshire Post shows the damage to the bridge on one side.
Drivers are being urged to use the diversion or alternative routes when travelling in the area.
In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “Due to damage to the bridge and recovery of the vehicle, the road is expected to be closed for some time.
“We urge motorists to avoid the area and use an alternative route.
“Thank you for your patience.”