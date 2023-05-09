A major relief road in North Yorkshire that opened in 2016 is to undergo its first round of major maintenance -resulting in lane closures and diversions.

The A684 Bedale, Aiskew and Leeming Bar bypass now carried around 7,000 vehicles a day since it was opened to keep heavy traffic and HGVs out of small towns and villages. It also offers an east-west route to and from the A1(M).

Wills Brothers Ltd, who built the single carriageway, have been contracted again for work to the bridge bearings. They will arrive on May 9 and the upgrades will continue until mid-August.

Coun Keane Duncan from North Yorkshire Council said: “The construction of Bedale bypass was one of the council’s biggest highways schemes in recent years.

“It has been hailed a success by road users as well as locals. We have seen traffic through Bedale halve since its opening, and air quality has improved in surrounding communities.”

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation on the A684 over Holmfield Bridge on the east of the A1(M)( for all four months, and Rectory Wood Bridge on the west side of the A1(M) from the end of July into August.

Two overnight road closures will be required between Leased Link Road and Northallerton Road with signed diversions in place. Dates will be confirmed as the works progress.

Coun Duncan added: “The majority of the upcoming works will be carried out to the underneath of both bridges, however, one lane closure is required.