All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
5 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
33 minutes ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
2 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
3 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
5 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

A684 Bedale, Aiskew and Leeming Bar bypass: Yorkshire relief road that opened in 2016 to partially close for maintenance works

A major relief road in North Yorkshire that opened in 2016 is to undergo its first round of major maintenance -resulting in lane closures and diversions.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 9th May 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 10:43 BST

The A684 Bedale, Aiskew and Leeming Bar bypass now carried around 7,000 vehicles a day since it was opened to keep heavy traffic and HGVs out of small towns and villages. It also offers an east-west route to and from the A1(M).

Wills Brothers Ltd, who built the single carriageway, have been contracted again for work to the bridge bearings. They will arrive on May 9 and the upgrades will continue until mid-August.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Keane Duncan from North Yorkshire Council said: “The construction of Bedale bypass was one of the council’s biggest highways schemes in recent years.

Most Popular
Bedale, Aiskew and Leeming Bar bypassBedale, Aiskew and Leeming Bar bypass
Bedale, Aiskew and Leeming Bar bypass

“It has been hailed a success by road users as well as locals. We have seen traffic through Bedale halve since its opening, and air quality has improved in surrounding communities.”

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation on the A684 over Holmfield Bridge on the east of the A1(M)( for all four months, and Rectory Wood Bridge on the west side of the A1(M) from the end of July into August.

Two overnight road closures will be required between Leased Link Road and Northallerton Road with signed diversions in place. Dates will be confirmed as the works progress.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Duncan added: “The majority of the upcoming works will be carried out to the underneath of both bridges, however, one lane closure is required.

“We apologise in advance for the potential disruption and ask the public for their patience. The works are essential for the long-term maintenance of the vital bypass road.”

Related topics:North Yorkshire