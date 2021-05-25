More than 800kg of waste plastics - the equivalent of 170,000 supermarket carrier bags - was used to fill potholes on Harrogate Road, a popular cycling route.

The new road surface itself was also made from recycled steel weighing the same as 710 cars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 'recycled road' has saved a total of 3,200kg of carbon dioxide equivalent through the manufacturing process, as well as a reduction of 850kg of fossil fuels from being extracted.

Alistair Brownlee makes the final touches (photo: Volvo Car UK).

Volvo Car UK, plastic road company MacRebur and Leeds City Council are behind the initiative, while local heroes and champion triathletes the Brownlee brothers have hopped on their bikes to test out the new surface.

Volvo want to be climate neutral by 2040, whilst Leeds looks to be a carbon neutral city by 2030.

Alistair Brownlee said: “I’m an Active Travel Ambassador for Leeds, so not only do I use these roads regularly in training, but I’m also passionate about sustainability and improving the safety for cyclists out on the road."

Leeds City Council executive board member for infrastructure and climate councillor, Helen Hayden, said: “We are keen to support innovative highway projects to learn if there are better ways materials can be recycled for the benefit of all road users.

The Brownlee brothers test out the new surface on Harrogate Road (photo: Volvo Car UK).

"We all know people dislike potholes and plastic waste, using a new recycled combination of plastic and steel, can help fill potholes and improve safety on our highway.

"We are pleased to be part of a project which can bring about carbon savings on our highways and look forward to seeing the results of this innovation.”

Kristian Elvefors, Volvo Car UK managing director, said: “We are delighted to be involved with a project that represents a commitment to improving safety on the roads for cyclists and

motorists, as well as one that showcases an ingenious sustainable solution to road maintenance."

Gordon Reid, Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder at MacRebur, said: “Volvo and MacRebur share the same values when it comes to promoting a circular economy and pioneering smart, innovative solutions to benefit road users and wider society.”