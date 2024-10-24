Amazon has said it will take action over reports that trucks blocking lay-bys close one of its major warehouses in West Yorkshire is “having a serious effect on people’s lives.”

Residents living near to the firm’s distribution centre at Newmarket Lane, Stanley, close to the Wakefield-Leeds border, have complained to councillors about bad driver behaviour.

Stuart Golton, the Liberal Democrat Leader on Leeds City Council, said a café owner’s business was under threat due to drivers flouting parking regulations and blocking customer access.

Coun Golton, who represents Rothwell ward, said mourners had been unable to access the churchyard at Oulton and residents were bieng kept awake at night by the noise of on-board generators.

Layby Café, Wakefield Road, Oulton. Google image

He said: “Lay-by facilities are designed to be a temporary refuge for all kinds of travellers to take a break, inspect vehicles, or access local amenities.

“However, anybody needing to use a lay-by in our area would have difficulty finding any space to park up as they are nose-to-tail with stationary HGVs, mostly in Amazon Prime livery.

“They are effectively being treated as lorry parks. It is having a serious effect on people’s lives.

“I have a constituent who is in danger of losing his business as customers literally can’t park up at his premises.”

Coun Golton said he had met with Amazon to discuss the complaints and had urged Wakefield Council and Leeds City Council to take tougher enforcement action.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “We always strive to be good neighbours, and disruptions do not reflect the high standards we have for our carrier partners and their drivers.

“We regularly reinforce this with our partners and are taking further action to help address the matter.”

Leeds City Council said plans were in place to introduce a traffic regulation order (TRO) to stop HGVs parking next to Oulton Church.

Wakefield Council plans to introduce a similar TRO within its boundary close to the site.

Coun Golton said he had been contacted by the owner of the Layby Cafe, close to Rothwell Interchange at junction 30 of the M62.

The councillor said: “He pays a licence to operate on a lay-by that already has a maximum wait restriction of 2 hours.

“However, his business has suffered from an increasing number of lorry drivers who choose to flout the rules and park up night and day for up to 11 hours at a time, blocking access for customers wanting to spend money in his business.

“Lay-bys are not official truck stops and do not have the requisite toilet and washing facilities that go with them.

“It is unfair that council employees emptying bins and maintaining roadsides should have to contend with human waste, and that the few council traffic enforcement officers that we have struggle to be up here so often.”

The Amazon centre employs around 1,500 people and is the anchor occupier of Wakefield’s Newmarket Lane industrial park.

Coun Golton said he had met with the company after being invited to see how business operates and to discuss plans to tackle the problem.

He said: “The scale of the Amazon operation is mind boggling, with around 1,300 drivers accessing the Wakefield facility weekly.

“However, these drivers are not directly employed by Amazon, and Amazon has contracts with over 700 haulage employers nationally.”

According to Coun Golton , the company has set up a system where residents can report the registration of vehicles not being driven appropriately.

Coun Golton added: “Both Leeds and Wakefield councils have encouraged big employers like Amazon to open up warehouses and distribution centres near local motorways.

“These developments bring a lot of jobs, but the thousands of vehicle movements that go with them have a huge impact on the local areas.

“Councils should ensure that enough HGV parking is delivered within the industrial parks themselves, or ensure that motorway services with truck stops are developed alongside warehouse developments so that there is no excuse for drivers parking up in nearby communities between jobs.”

Joe Jenkinson, Wakefield Council’s service director for planning, transportation and strategic highways, said: “We understand the frustration of those affected by such irresponsible and inconsiderate behaviour and a traffic regulation order for the two lay-bys on the Wakefield side is being progressed.

“We will also continue to monitor the area and are in touch with Amazon about the issue.

“We are aware that they are putting processes in place for local residents to record issues.”

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the ongoing issues in this area and have been working to introduce a no HGV parking restriction in the lay-by adjacent to Oulton Church.

“It is anticipated that these proposals will be formally advertised on site within the next few months and, depending on comments received, the restriction implemented by the end of March 2025.

“With regards to the lay-by near to the M62 roundabout, we have implemented a restriction which prevents anyone parking beyond a two-hour period.

“This aims to alleviate parking congestion while also allowing HGV drivers to access nearby businesses.

“The traffic regulation order governing this restriction is in operation, allowing for enforcement to take place when necessary.