The construction of the new Spence Lane footbridge over the Armley Gyratory will commence on Monday, May 13, 2024 with footbridge erection works planned to end by 10am on Sunday, May 19.

This will be the second of three footbridges completed around the Gyratory with new wider and more accessible footpaths, after the Gerald bridge works were completed last week.

Spence Lane footbridge spans 32.9 metres long and four metres wide and will cross over the A643 and join either side by two new accessible ramps to meet the needs of non-motorised users and people with disabilities.

Armley Gyratory partial closures. (Pic credit: Leeds City Council)

The completed new upgraded footbridges are designed to make sure they will need less maintenance work and inspection, over future decades.

The transport of the new ramp, crane lift and complex bridge engineering means the ramps are delivered in sections and joined together on site. In order to reduce the amount of disruption to traffic, it will be undertaken at night from May 13 to 18. There will be road and partial lane closures with signed diversions in place.

During Saturday night on May 18, 2024, the main span will be transported to the Armley Gyratory under police escort from junction 2 of the M621.

To keep disruption to a minimum, the programme takes into account other roadworks and events happening across the city, particularly sporting events and will adjust plans accordingly.

To ensure Spence Lane work, motorists are advised there will be five night-time closures, from Monday, May 13 to Friday, May 17, starting 8pm to 5.30am. The A643 northbound carriageway is closed from junction 2 (M621) to the Gyratory. The full closure allows for police escort requirements for delivery of any ramp sections. There is a diversion of five miles.

The Spence Lane main span works will take place on Saturday, May 18 over one night from 7pm to 10am on Sunday, May 19. The crane is placed on the A643 northbound carriageway. Traffic will be running in lane 4 of the gyratory during this operation.

The A643 northbound carriageway will be closed. The Gyratory exit to Wellington South will also be closed. Traffic will be running in one lane around the gyratory to allow for sufficient working space. The A643 northbound carriageway is closed at the Wortley Lane junction, with access provided for traffic to Wortley Lane northbound only from Junction 2 (M621). There is a signed diversion of 13 miles in place to accommodate all classes of vehicles.

As a result of the length of the main span, the delivery of this will be via M621 junction 2. The load will travel north along the A643 northbound carriageway before crossing onto the A643 southbound carriageway.

The transport will continue north on the A643 southbound carriageway (against the flow of traffic) until it reaches the Gyratory. This movement will be fully controlled by the police and the timing is between 8.30pm and 9.45pm.