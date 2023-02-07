Stanningley Bypass and Armley Gyratory diversions: Major delays expected during half-term

Motorists travelling along these routes have been advised to plan ahead, follow the signed diversions, and allow extra time for their journeys by Leeds Council
Beginning at 5am Saturday February 11 and until 5am on Monday February 20, day-time road works will take place along the eastbound A647 Stanningley Bypass.
The works will require a partial closure of the bypass and some of the access/slip roads, with local diversions.
A contraflow system (between Dawson Corner roundabout and Swinnow Bridge) will be in operation.
The working times for the actual construction will be 7am to 7pm daily between the dates.
Also starting on Monday February 13 and until Friday February 17 new surfacing works are taking place to the Armley Gyratory, which will mean a week of partial night-time closures and local signposted diversions.
Over two nights from 8.30pm until 5am on February 13 and 14 lane closures for the A58 Wellington Road approach to the roundabout.
Then over three nights from 8.30pm until 5am on February 15, 16 and 17 lane closures on the A58 Ingram Distributor approach on the Armley Gyratory.
The council said it will make every attempt to minimise noise where possible and that some disruption may occur and will be unavoidable.
Targeted communications with any properties directly affected have taken place and access will be maintained, the council said.
Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “We’re trying to co-ordinate hundreds of road works and schemes across the city at any one time to minimise disruption for anyone travelling around the area.
"This means at every opportunity when we know there will be less traffic, we need to press on with works.
"This is especially necessary in the western area of Leeds, where we’ve combined the timings of these major works to the A647 Stanningley Bypass and Armley Gyratory, during February school half-term.
“We hope to make the most of these closures to get more of the work done quickly and safely at night where necessary, to minimise the impacts of disruption. We know there’s still much more work to do and acknowledge will be disruptive, but the changes we are making will have a long term positive impact. We thank everyone for their patience and to please try and plan-ahead during this time.”