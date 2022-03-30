From 8pm on April 8 to 5.30pm on April 11, Leeds’ biggest junction Armley Gyratory will be closed to vehicles.

Leeds City Council has encouraged people planning to travel during that period to either use public transport or if you are nearby, to walk or cycle to your chosen destination.

However, for those who have no other option but to drive, a signed diversion will be provided for motorists.

The Armley Gyratory in Leeds. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

For specific destinations, Leeds City Council recommends that you:

- Plan ahead and travel as early as you can to allow plenty of time for your journey.

- For access/egress from the motorway network to city centre and immediate area, you must use the M621 J3 and J4 and avoid using J2.

- For journeys to and from north and east of Leeds city centre (for example Meanwood to Seacroft) to the city centre and further onto the motorway network via the A61 and city centre loop to the east of the city centre avoiding directions to the A58 wherever possible.

- For journeys from the west of the city (for example Horsforth/Rawdon/Farsley Pudsey and beyond) to the motorway network, Leeds City Council suggests using the signed diversion through the A6110 or connections to the motorway through the M606. Journeys to the city centre should use the A65 routes as per the signed diversion plan.