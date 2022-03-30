The closure is part of an ongoing project to improve vehicle throughput at the junction following a number of concerns put forward by members of the public.

Leeds City Council’s Connecting Leeds team are working hard to carry out these improvements as quickly as possible and to make travelling easier for the public, they have suggested some tips.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “I know that no one likes road works and that they cause disruption, but they are necessary to improve our road network and keep Leeds moving. That’s why it’s important to let everyone know about the full weekend closure of Armley Gyratory happening on April 8.

Traffic at Armley Gyratory. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

“These improvements to Armley Gyratory, like other major road works, will help people travel around our city easier and make better use of road space, hugely improve walking and cycling provision as well as improving public transport.

“We’re working as fast as we can to make these improvements and I want to thank everyone in advance for their patience. We have done work to try and minimise the disruption these works will have, but no matter the amount of planning there will be some congestion. A weekend closure is safer for both the operatives working on the gyratory and the travelling public.”

When is Armley Gyratory being closed?

The Leeds junction will be fully closed from Friday, April 8 at 8pm until Monday, April 11 at 5.30pm to vehicles.

Full diversion routes will be in place during this period for motorists and local residents will be contacted about how they will be affected.

Why is Armley Gyratory being closed?

Throughout the last three years Leeds City Council has made major developments in the delivery of people-first infrastructure and public spaces across the city centre.

Roughly £200 million has been spent in improving Leeds City Centre, as well as the Leeds Public Transport Improvement Programme (LPTIP) Connecting Leeds developments achieved alongside the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The Armley Gyratory project was initiated after local people flagged the following several key issues:

- Poor safety, including concerns over drivers rushing to avoid red lights, lack of a signal-controlled junction on the entrance from Wellington Road, poor sightlines, road surfacing and road markings.

- A lack of attractive and accessible pedestrian and cycle routes.

- Poor air quality.

- Congestion problems, especially on A58 Wellington Road North and A643 Ingram Road Distributor, which causes delays to journeys.

The suggested improvements will mean that:

1 - The junction is safer and easier to travel across.

2 - The Council capitalises on opportunities to improve biodiversity through planting and landscaping, as well as establishing green pedestrian links to neighbouring residential areas.

3 - Active travel is encouraged via improved pedestrian and cycling routes.

4 - Further improvements to Leeds city centre are in place, which will help to achieve the council’s idea of a more connected city.

On top of these key benefits, the proposed drainage system will aim to address the issues of flooding at A58 Wellington Road North under the railway bridge.

What travel advice has been issued by Leeds City Council?

The advice is that if you are travelling into the city centre, you are strongly encouraged to use public transport or park and ride sites at Elland Road, Stourton and Temple Green, with nearly 4,000 spaces, as this is thought to be more reliable than driving.

Elland Road is advised for Park and Ride trips in from the south west and west of Leeds.

Stourton is suggested for trips in the south east and of Leeds.

Temple Green is ideal for trips in and from the north and east of Leeds.

For brief journeys, you are advised to leave your car at home and try walking or cycling instead.