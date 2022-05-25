Members of Unite employed by Arriva in Yorkshire will stage an indefinite walkout from June 6.

The union said its 650 members voted overwhelmingly against a 4.1 per cent pay increase, describing it as far below the RPI inflation rate, which is now in double figures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Arriva is part of a multi-billion company. It has no business demanding that workers get by on pitiful low pay so that its boardroom can get ever-richer. Arriva can easily afford to pay decently – it should do just that, or face industrial action.

An Arriva bus leaves Dewsbury heading for Leeds

“Unite’s members, like all workers, are being pummelled by the cost-of-living crisis – they cannot and will not accept a real-terms pay cut. Unite will be giving our members its full and total support until this dispute is resolved.”

Unite regional officer Phil Bown said: “Strike action will inevitably cause significant disruption and delays for the Yorkshire travelling public, but this dispute is entirely of Arriva’s own making.

“Our members are already suffering from poverty pay and the company is trying to make the situation even worse.”

Arriva said in a statement: “We remain keen to reach an agreement with Unite and continue to work towards this, with further talks agreed, ahead of June 6.

“We fully understand concerns about the rising cost of living that workers throughout the UK are facing. We want to give our colleagues a pay rise; however, it is important that pay offers are affordable and reflect the economic pressures the bus sector also face at this time.

“Strike action would cause disruption to our customers and the communities we serve, and would undermine bus travel as we start to recover from the pandemic.