The company released a statement which also addressed the nationwide driver shortage: “In recent months, some of our services across Yorkshire have unfortunately been impacted by the well documented national bus driver shortage. Added to this, our bus services have been negatively affected by extensive roadworks in place across the region, particularly along key routes which serve Leeds city centre. This has resulted in serious challenges on the delivery of our timetabled services on a daily basis across the region.

"We want to assure you, our customers, we’re exploring every avenue possible to rectify this situation. We’re mindful of how negatively we are affecting our customers and our communities every day, and for this are we genuinely sorry.“As a priority action, work is underway to review our current timetables with a view to introducing small yet efficient changes in early 2023 which we believe will help to support positive service delivery in challenging hotspots. These plans are being developed in consultation with West Yorkshire Combined Authority, whom we are working in partnership with, to further show our commitment to righting the current challenges being experienced across our bus network. In the coming weeks, we’ll continue to keep our customers and stakeholders updated on our plans and timelines of changes being implemented.“Arriva has a highly targeted recruitment campaign underway, which has already welcomed 250 new drivers into Arriva Yorkshire region this year. You can find out more about driver and engineering roles with Arriva in Yorkshire by visiting arrivajobs.co.uk.”