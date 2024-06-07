Atlas A400M aircraft spotted over skies of Leeds by excited plane enthusiasts

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 7th Jun 2024, 11:42 BST
An Atlas A400M was spotted over the skies of Leeds by excited plane enthusiasts on Thursday evening – who took to social media to share pictures and video of the aircraft based at RAF Brize Norton.

The plane was on an ‘essential routine training’ trip according to RAF Brize Norton where it is based and it didn’t land at LBA.

RAF Brize Norton posted: “This evening, one of our Atlas C Mk.1 (A400M) aircraft is expected to be operating in the vicinity of Leeds Bradford, whilst engaged in essential routine training.”

The plane was on an ‘essential routine training’ trip according to RAF Brize Norton where it is based and it didn’t land at LBA.This picture was taken by Craig Brook in Horsforth.

However, hundreds of spotters rushed outside to see the plane overhead on Thursday evening and captured pictures and video.

Entering operational service with the Royal Air Force in 2014, Atlas (Atlas C.1 A400M) provides tactical airlift and strategic oversize lift capabilities

The Atlas can carry a 37-tonne payload over 2,000nm to established and remote civilian and military airfields.

It is capable of operating at altitudes up to 40,000ft.

It will accommodate as many as 116 fully-equipped troops; vehicles; helicopters, including a Chinook; mixed loads, including nine aircraft pallets and 54 passengers, or combinations of vehicles, pallets and personnel, up to a payload of 37 tonnes, according to the RAF site.

The Atlas (Atlas C.1 A400M) is operated by two pilots and a Weapons Systems Operator.

