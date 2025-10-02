Barnsley Council proposes new speed limits on key roads
Under the plans, a new 30mph limit would be introduced on the A635 Dearne Towns Link Road, covering the stretch from the west side of Hollygrove Roundabout around to its north eastern, south eastern and southern boundaries.
A new 50mph limit is also being proposed on sections of Doncaster Road at Darfield, Billingley Green Lane, and Flat Lane in Billingley.
In addition, some sections of road would be derestricted under the order. These include parts of Doncaster Road at Cathill, the A635 Dearne Towns Link Road, the A6195 between Cathill and Broomhill Roundabouts, and Park Spring Road/ Rotherham Road at Grimethorpe and Middlecliffe.
The full proposal and supporting documents can be viewed online at Barnsley Council’s website or in person at the Library @ the Lightbox in Barnsley town centre and at Darfield Library during normal opening hours.
Residents and other interested parties have until 17 October 2025 to submit objections or representations. Responses must be sent in writing, either by email to [email protected] or by post to the council’s Traffic Management team.