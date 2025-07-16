Barnsley Interchange: Safety bollards to be installed after 4×4 mounts pavement and drives into crowd
The measures come after a review by Barnsley Council, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), and specialist safety advisors, who assessed the site and other key public areas in the town centre for potential improvements.
The incident, which took place on 28 April, is referenced in SYMCA’s latest Health and Safety Quarterly Update covering April to June 2025.
According to the report, a man exited a black 4×4 vehicle and appeared to threaten another individual, who fled into the interchange. The vehicle reportedly returned later and mounted the pavement near an area occupied by members of the public.
South Yorkshire Police have since confirmed that a 20-year-old man was arrested on May 2 on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance, dangerous driving, and Section 18 assault. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.
In the immediate aftermath, Barnsley Council increased uniformed patrols around the interchange, delivered additional awareness training for staff and partners, and repositioned CCTV cameras to provide better coverage of key areas.
A programme to replace and strengthen bollards has also been approved, with work due to begin in the coming weeks.
