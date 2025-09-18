Ben Houchen: Delays to completion of Darlington station works ‘deeply frustrating’

The Tees Valley mayor has said it is “deeply frustrating” that work to transform Darlington train station won’t be completed this year.

Conservative Ben Houchen made the comments as Network Rail confirmed that in spite of what they call “strong” progress, the station project completion date has been pushed back from December 2025 to spring 2026. The adjusted date factors in additional design requirements to fully weather-proof the new footbridge connecting the Victorian station with the new eastern concourse building and platforms five and six.

Network Rail has also confirmed that that buses and coaches will replace trains to and from Darlington station over the weekend of October 11 and 12. This will affect passengers using LNER, Cross Country, TPE and Northern. Passengers are being advised to plan ahead with their respective operator.

Likely delays to the completion of work at Darlington station were raised in the agenda for TVCA’s transport committee, which was due to be held on Tuesday September 16 (but was inquorate), with documents highlighting that the new station and platforms probably wouldn’t be able to open in time for the upcoming timetable change, which is due to kick in during December.

Darlington Rotunda September 2025. Credit: Network Rail

Luke Durston, Network Rail principal programme sponsor, said: “While we had originally aimed to complete the overall project by the end of 2025, additional design requirements – particularly for the complex footbridge structure – mean we’re now targeting spring 2026. We’re grateful to passengers, residents, and our partners for their continued patience and support as we work to complete this transformative upgrade.”

Mayor Houchen meanwhile said: “It’s deeply frustrating this project won’t be finished this year. We handed over the new entrance hall last year on time and on budget – and I know this new delay prolongs disruption for passengers and the people of Darlington.

“This is a crucial project for the town and our whole region. It’s going to bring two new platforms to unlock better rail services, but also provide the entrance hall, shops and modern facilities Darlington deserves. I’ve written to Network Rail urging them to get this and other jobs done. People deserve the station they were promised without any more delays.”

Network Rail were more keen to emphasise that power supply upgrades have been completed as work progresses on the £140m expansion project. This paves the way for the updated signalling system to be tested – crucial for bringing the Victorian-era station’s two new platforms into service. As part of this process, planned signalling work means that lines will be closed through Darlington on Saturday October 11 and Sunday October 12.

Rail replacement buses are set to replace trains for all operators, to and from Darlington station – a situation that will be familiar to those who endured rail replacement buses for six consecutive weekends over a period of February and March, earlier this year. Passengers should check timings before they travel.

Network Rail say that the upcoming planned work represents a key stage in the station transformation project, involving themselves, LNER, TVCA, Darlington Council and majority funder: the Department for Transport. The scheme, which also includes a new concourse building and connecting footbridge, will not only upgrade station facilities for passengers but provide a new integrated transport hub to bolster the region’s local and national transport links.

Back in February, Mr Durston outlined how the new 265 metre platform five will serve London-bound services while new platform six will serve local services. This will be of importance as Darlington is currently a “pinch-point” with local services having to cross the mainline. With the new platforms, this would no longer be such an issue.

Network Rail was asked how the new December timetable is going to cope with delays to the works at the station, considering the importance that has previously been placed on removing the “pinch point” at Darlington.