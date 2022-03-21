Big wagon dumps rubbish on road after it caught fire inside the lorry

The driver was forced to dump the rubbish on Front Street in York after material on the bin wagon caught fire, the local council said.

Pictures from the scene show the dramatic moment the wagon unloaded the burning waste onto the middle of the road.

City of York Council said in a tweet: “Our driver reacted quickly and ejected part of the load into the street to prevent a major incident.

The waste caught fire while still inside the lorry

“All staff are safe and unharmed.”

A spokesman North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews extinguished the fire which caused approximately 75% of damages to the contents, the truck was undamaged.

“Crews awaited the arrival of a waste recovery vehicle and then assisted with the reloading of the truck.”