Big wagon dumps rubbish on road after it caught fire inside the lorry

A bin wagon was forced to dump a pile of burning waste ‘to prevent a major incident’ after rubbish caught fire - inside the lorry.

By Grace Hammond
Monday, 21st March 2022, 2:03 pm

The driver was forced to dump the rubbish on Front Street in York after material on the bin wagon caught fire, the local council said.

Pictures from the scene show the dramatic moment the wagon unloaded the burning waste onto the middle of the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

City of York Council said in a tweet: “Our driver reacted quickly and ejected part of the load into the street to prevent a major incident.

The waste caught fire while still inside the lorry

“All staff are safe and unharmed.”

A spokesman North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews extinguished the fire which caused approximately 75% of damages to the contents, the truck was undamaged.

“Crews awaited the arrival of a waste recovery vehicle and then assisted with the reloading of the truck.”

The road has been cleared and there is no damage to the surface.

City of York CouncilYork