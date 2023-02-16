Bishops in Yorkshire have urged Rishi Sunak not to cut bus services across the region.

An open letter, organised by the Better Buses for South Yorkshire campaign, called on the Prime Minister, Chancellor, and Transport Secretary to extend bus funding currently due to end in March, and has been signed by the Bishops of Doncaster and Selby, as well as the Dean of Ainsty.

Reports from bus operators suggest nearly one in six services could be axed if the Bus Recovery Grant, set up to keep bus services running after covid reduced passenger numbers, is removed next month.

According to the letter, cuts could “devastate thousands of communities.”

" Workers will lose their jobs,” it continues. “Our children and young people will be cut off from educational and training opportunities

“All of us will be further isolated from essential public services, including our overstretched GP surgeries, dental practices, and hospitals.”

Rt Revd Sophie Jelley, Bishop of Doncaster, said: “Public transport is vital to so many. It is clear that those who face the greatest adversity already, are likely to be among those most dependent on buses for their access to wider services, amenities and resources.

“In an increasingly mobile society, we risk isolating the poorest and most disadvantaged even further, if our bus service is not sufficient to support them.”

The Rt Revd Dr John B Thomson, Bishop of Selby, said: “As a society we face climate challenge, congested towns and cities, rural and economic isolation.”