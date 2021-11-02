Breheny Civil Engineering have been appointed by East Riding Council to carry out the work at Boothferry Bridge, which will take around six months.

The swing bridge was built in 1927 over the river Ouse and until the advent of the M62 carried traffic towards Hull, Beverley and the coast. The work, starting tomorrow (Nov 2), includes rebuilding the approach footpaths, installing a new traffic barrier system, replacing bridge joints and full road reconstruction.

The first road closure will take place from 6pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday, with signed diversions in place. The council said they aim to keep the closures to a minimum and where possible they will take place at weekends and overnight.

There will be a 30mph speed limit, with a one-way traffic light system and a vehicle width restriction of 3.5 metres.

Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to cross.