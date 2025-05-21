Bradford: All bus services returned to Bradford Interchange for first time in 16 months
The bus station at the Interchange was closed after a lump of concrete fell into a basement parking area shortly after Christmas in 2023, and it was decided the station needed to close for safety reasons.
Passengers were forced to catch buses at various different stops dotted across the city centre during the closure period.
The station finally reopened in January, with many of the bus services returning to the Interchange.
Before the closure, work was underway to resurface the bus carriageway at the station. As that work was not completed before the closure, it meant that when the station reopened there was still months of work needed to complete that scheme.
Because of this, a number of bus services still terminated and started at on-street bus stops since the Interchange reopening – including stops on Nelson Street.
But the resurfacing work is now complete, and all of the bus routes that used the Interchange before the closure returned to the station on Monday.
Coach services will be using the bus stops on Nelson Street from June 1.