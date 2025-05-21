Bradford: All bus services returned to Bradford Interchange for first time in 16 months

All bus services have now returned to Bradford Interchange – meaning the station is now fully operation for the first time since January 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bus station at the Interchange was closed after a lump of concrete fell into a basement parking area shortly after Christmas in 2023, and it was decided the station needed to close for safety reasons.

Passengers were forced to catch buses at various different stops dotted across the city centre during the closure period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The station finally reopened in January, with many of the bus services returning to the Interchange.

Nelson Street Bus Stop

Before the closure, work was underway to resurface the bus carriageway at the station. As that work was not completed before the closure, it meant that when the station reopened there was still months of work needed to complete that scheme.

Because of this, a number of bus services still terminated and started at on-street bus stops since the Interchange reopening – including stops on Nelson Street.

But the resurfacing work is now complete, and all of the bus routes that used the Interchange before the closure returned to the station on Monday.