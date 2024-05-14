A week after severe flooding hit Bradford city centre, a section of the new public transport loop remains out of action “until further notice.”

Vicar Lane was at the epicentre of the city centre flooding on Bank Holiday Monday, and parts of the newly laid out route are currently closed to buses due to damage caused by the deluge of water.

A weekly update on the city centre works says the uphill lane of Vicar Lane – now one of the main bus routes into and out of the city centre, is “closed until further notice,” with one of the main bus stops not in operation.

The new route only opened in mid-April, and has been criticised by many bus users.

The update from Bradford Council said: “The amount of rain that came down in such a short period of time is considered to be a one in 150 year event and did cause some flooding both in the city centre, across the Bradford District and in other areas of the region.

“Whilst the drainage infrastructure is regularly maintained, such events like these can quickly overwhelm those systems.

“As a result of the flooding, the uphill lane of Vicar Lane (going towards Bridge Street) is closed until further notice.

“Bus services which use this part of Vicar Lane are currently diverting. The downhill lane of Vicar Lane (going towards Hall Ings/Well Street) is unaffected.

“Bus stop ‘Little Germany Y’ on Vicar Lane is currently out of use.”

Bus users have been advised to visit the Metro website to get more detail of bus diversions.

Last week also saw the installation of temporary intercom-controlled barriers at the entry and exit points of the newly pedestrianised zones of the city centre.

Access is now controlled via an intercom system barrier on Bridge Street.

Bradford Council says the barriers will make it easier for residents, businesses and access vehicles to get into the core during the permitted hours, which remain as before 10:30am and after 4:30pm.