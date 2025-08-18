Bradford Interchange: Report into changes at Bradford bus station to be published later this year

A report into how Bradford Interchange will eventually be replaced with a more modern station will be published later this year.

The city centre bus station re-opened in January after a year long closure. West Yorkshire Combined Authority had carried out the emergency closure in early 2024 after concrete fell from the ceiling of the station’s basement area.

Engineers found that while repair works would allow the 50-year-old station to re-open safely, a new, modern replacement building would be needed in the near future.

That proposed station would incorporate both bus stops and the new tram system planned to link Bradford and Leeds.

In June Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed funding for the new station as part of a £300m package that will also see new stations in Huddersfield and Wakefield.

However, there has been no detail on where the new station might be.

At a recent meeting of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee there was a brief update on the future of the Interchange.

A report on local bus services said: “Work has continued on proposals for a new bus station facility in Bradford, with liaison across our Mass Transit team and wider connectivity studies being undertaken across Bradford to identify opportunities for integrated transport offerings in the City Centre.

“This initial work will culminate in a Strategic Assessment being brought forward for approval later this year, seeking approval to release development funding for the bus station and proceed with further development work.”

The Authority has since told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that this assessment would focus on the need for a new bus station and on how services could be managed in Bradford city centre separate from the Interchange.

The assessment is due to be completed later this year and will seek funding to deliver further development work.

The next stage after this assessment will involve a strategic outline case – a document looking at different options and choosing a preferred city centre site/location.

Plans would then be developed in more detail.

Although there has been little detail of the station plans, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin has previously given the LDRS a rough idea of timescales.