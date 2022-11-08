A stretch of the B6265 Bradford Road near Beckfoot School will get new pedestrian and cycle crossings, upgraded bus stops and the speed limit cut by 10mph.

Bradford Council said: “Following extensive consultations with local residents, improvements to the B6265 Bradford Road between Wagon Lane and Ashfield Crescent will include improved pedestrian crossings and adding new speed bumps to slow traffic.

“Segregated cycle lanes will be introduced, with some on-street parking being retained close to Beckfoot School.

Bradford Road in Bingley

“A new pedestrian and cycle crossing will replace an existing crossing outside the school, and six bus stops will be upgraded allowing cyclists to pass stationary buses more safely on their nearside.

“The speed limit will reduce from 40mph to 30mph between Cottingley Drive and Cottingley Bar.

“Access restrictions to side streets near Beckfoot School are proposed along with a u–turn ban outside the school to improve safety.

“Works will start at the end of November this year and should last around four months.

