British Airways staff could strike this summer and add to holiday chaos at airports

The GMB Union, which represents the workers, says all they want is the pay which was taken from them during the pandemic.

The workers served a notice to strike in anger over a pay cut during the pandemic.

Hundreds of members of staff who work in check in and on the ground at Heathrow are set to hold a ballot over whether to walk out during the summer holiday period.

A British Airways Airbus A380-841 taking off from Heathrow Airport

The ballot ends on June 23 with the result expected the same day.

The GMB said the workers at Heathrow are "furious" because of a 10 per cent pay cut imposed on them during the pandemic has not been reinstated. However, bosses at BA have had their pay reinstated.

Other workers have been given a 10 per bonus, but the check in staff have had nothing, the GMB said.

Nadine Houghton, GMB National Officer, said: "All these workers want is the pay they had taken from them during the pandemic thanks to BA’s cruel fire and rehire policy.

“Bosses have had it back, other workers have been given it back so why not these loyal Heathrow workers?

“These loyal workers have suffered terrible abuse while keeping passengers moving as staff shortages and IT failures nearly brought the airport to a standstill. It’s time they claimed what’s rightfully theirs.