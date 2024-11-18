Bus fares in West Yorkshire will remain capped at £2 until at least March 2025, mayor Tracy Brabin has confirmed.

The Department for Transport has confirmed that West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) would get more than £36m in funding for its bus service improvement plan for the next year.

It means bus fares will be capped at £2 and MCard DaySaver tickets will be capped at £5 until the end of March 2025.

An announcement on the future of bus fares in the region for April 2025 onwards is set to be made later this week.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “We are committed to keeping bus fares as low and affordable as possible, while investing in protecting the bus network across the region.

"Because we know that in order to deliver on the growth mission we must have a better-connected region.

“Our Mayors fares scheme has helped get more people using buses in West Yorkshire, and I’m pleased to confirm that the £2 fare will be extended until the end of March. We will provide an update on future plans later this week.”

The £2 ‘Mayor’s Fares’ cap was introduced in September 2022 which was followed by the Government in January 2023, who rolled out the cap nationally.