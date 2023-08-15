Electrification of the Calder Valley line, more trains, linking up public transport and completing new station, gateway and access schemes are top priorities for Calderdale rail users.

A public meeting hosted by Calderdale Transport Forum was debating West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s (WYCA) Rail Strategy, which is out to consultation until September 3.

Coun Steven Leigh said electrification of the Calder Valley line was a big priority he wanted to see front and centre of the strategy.

“Some years ago we were definitely on for electrification, one despairs, it’s frustrating for local politicians – we have always wanted more trains and faster connectivity,” he said.

Delayed: Halifax Rail Station gateway project – an artist’s impression

Chairing the meeting, Coun Colin Hutchinson said electrification of the line would, for example, allow stop gap rolling stock to switch from one electric line to another, bringing big carbonisation benefits.

He also wanted to see linking up transport modes, for example buses, with rail services.

Mick Sasse, WYCA’s rail manager, said a regular criticism was fragmentation, with buses deregulated entirely. He agreed electrification would help provide a solution to some issues.

Susan Martin, of Todmorden Town Council, asked about the access improvement scheme at Todmorden Railway station and was told some work is being done on site

She also wondered if Cornholme could be considered for a new station but Mr Sasse said that had been looked at but there were issues with catchment numbers and siting, with steep curves and gradient in the area both issues.

Deliverability of such schemes, and others such has the paused Halifax Rail Station gateway project, were also raised by others attending, including Stephen Waring of Halifax and District Rail Action Group.

Frequency of trains and where they stopped – for example at Brighouse, which effectively has one per hour in each direction to Leeds and to Huddersfield, and Mytholmroyd, which has a large new car park commuters could use but less trains per hour than neighbouring Hebden Bridge – was another issue raised.

Mr Sasse spoke about the plan and the consultation process.

He said ultimately the region’s transport planning would see detailed work on buses, active travel (walking and cycling), a mass transit system and rail.

The rail strategy’s overall objectives include boosting productivity to bring economic benefits, boost social inclusion by making travel easier, tackling the climate emergency and delivering a transport system for the 21st century.

Issues taken into account include passenger connectivity (the ability to get from A to B), the capacity of the network, passenger experience, expanding rail’s reach (for example possible new stations), freight use, decarbonisation and implementation of the strategy.