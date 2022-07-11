Car crashes into barriers at level crossing in Yorkshire leading to traffic disruption

The incident happened earlier this morning at Cononley on the Airedale Line between Leeds and Skipton.
Northern, which operates the service on the line, said: "Due to a road vehicle colliding with level crossing barriers at Cononley trains have to run at reduced speed on this line. Train services running through this station will be delayed by up to 10 minutes."
Network Rail added that they are aware of the incident and have sent staff to the scene.