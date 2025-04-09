Chapel Allerton: Parking restrictions to be introduced in Leeds city suburb in coming months
Leeds City Council said traffic measures on streets around Chapel Allerton would be completed within the next two months.
They included extended double yellow lines on Mansion Gate, a route into a housing estate used for parking by NHS staff and patients.
A council report said fears were raised over a lack of parking spaces when a public consultation was held.
Householders said bin collections were sometimes blocked by parked cars and they were worried about vehicles being forced into surrounding streets.
One objector said: “Chapel Allerton Hospital staff park on Mansion Gate. The removal of parking will make it more difficult for residents to park as there would be fewer parking spaces available.”
In response the council said there was sufficient parking space nearby.
Concerns were also raised over the impact on businesses from restrictions on Potternewton Lane.
An objector wrote: “Parking is already limited and we are losing customers due to the time-limited parking bays.”
The council said the restrictions would prevent parking on both sides of the busy road.
The report said: “The proposed parking restriction on one side removes this obstructive parking but retains the ability to accommodate the parking bays outside the business.”
The report said the objections would be overruled by the council’s chief highways officer in order for a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) to be imposed.
Parking restrictions were proposed for sixteen sites in Chapel Allerton.
A council spokesperson said: “It is envisaged that all the elements of this TRO work will be completed on site within the next six-to-eight week period.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.