Philip Allott recently visited Hemingbrough, near Selby, to see firsthand how dangerous the A63 there is following various complaints by people who live there.

Mr Allott met Luke Vardy from the village who explained how residents fear for their lives.

Mr Vardy said: “This road is very dangerous, and it’s very risky for our children crossing the road. Lorries go up and down here, motorbikes speed all the time on here and our houses actually vibrate because the lorries are going so fast.

“We are trying to reduce the speed limit to 30, we’re trying to get some speed intervention and we hope the police, fire and crime commissioner will be able to help us with that.”

One woman told how her son was hit by a car trying to cross the road and had to be airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, while another resident had two caravans written off while trying to turn into his driveway by vehicles that failed to notice him turning.

Another woman explained how lorries thunder down the road at night, shaking her house, while another described her horror as two dogs were hit by a driver who didn’t stop.

Mr Allott said: “This really is a dangerous stretch of road. One speed-activated sign, buried in the overgrown hedge, does nothing to discourage motorists to slow down while another activates constantly warning drivers to reduce their speed but they simply don’t.

“In the time I was there, I saw for myself just how much of a threat the A63 is. While trying to cross the road, on the central pedestrian refuge, I was nearly taken out by a lorry driver who was too impatient to let the vehicle in front of him slow down and let me cross. This crossing point is used by children to get to the park and I dare not think what may have happened if it was them and not me crossing the road at the time.

“The road layout, crossing points, road markings and signage all need to be reviewed and I am writing to the North Yorkshire Highways department requesting them to do this, and consider introducing a 30mph limit.

“The North Yorkshire Police safety camera van does visit the village but residents told me they rarely see it and, as soon as it has gone, things quickly revert back to normal. I will be asking the Chief Constable to step up patrols in the area, and especially in the evening.