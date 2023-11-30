A 29-year-old Coastliner employee who calmly dealt with a medical emergency during a journey through the North York Moors has been named Britain’s best bus driver.

Mariusz Losinski won the title at the ‘bus industry Oscars’, the UK Bus Awards, and was honoured at a ceremony in London.

Mr Losinski trained to be a bus driver after coming to the UK seven years ago, and is now one of the most well-known faces on the Coastliner route between Leeds, York, Scarborough and Whitby.

The two Coastliner services have enjoyed a boom in popularity in recent months, forcing operator Transdev to lay on extra vehicles, due to the success of a £2 fares scheme which began earlier this year and has been extended.

Described as ‘cool and calm’, he had already been recognised internally by Transdev for his handling of a medical emergency involving a passenger on his bus. He has also been commended on his skill behind the wheel on what can be challenging route, featuring busy city streets and remote moorland roads.

After working in restaurant kitchens, Mr Losinski joined the Transdev team in York and has now transferred to the Malton depot, where Coastliner buses are based.

He said: “I’ve always felt comfortable sitting behind the wheel, and have always liked the contact with people, so I decided to become a bus driver.

“I have no secret, but I try to drive the same way as during the first months of my work as a driver. From the very beginning, I paid special attention to the safety and comfort of my passengers. After eight years of driving for Coastliner, I still try to remember this and not get stuck in a rut.”

Transdev operations director Vitto Pizzuti added: ”Mariusz Losinski thoroughly deserves to be the UK’s Bus Driver of the Year – his relentless attention to delivering the highest quality of service has made him a favourite with countless customers.”