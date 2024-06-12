Councillors approve Uber’s bid to officially return to York despite opposition from local taxi drivers

Councillors have approved Uber’s bid to officially return to York despite opposition from local taxi drivers.

York Council’s Licensing and Regulatory Committee granted Uber’s private licence application on Tuesday evening (June 10) with conditions to try and stop pick ups at taxi ranks.

Uber Head of Cities Matthew Freckleton said the company looked forward to recruiting York-based drivers and having an official working relationship with the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But York Taxi Association Chair Arfan Asif said Uber drivers had disregarded industry rules while operating in the city while several other drivers called on councillors to refuse the application.

A generic picture of the inside of an Uber taxi. Picture is from Uber, available for all LDRS partners to use.

The decision means Uber will be able to establish a base in York and recruit local drivers for the first time since councillors refused to renew its licence in December 2017.

Its licence renewal bid was refused following a significant data breach and 155 complaints lodged against its drivers in the year leading up to the decision.

Uber drivers licensed elsewhere have still been legally able to travel into York to take jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several York taxi workers spoke against Uber’s application, claiming out-of-town Uber drivers had plied for trade at ranks and competed against them despite the company not being licensed in York.

York Taxi Association President Mr Asif said councillors should stand by their previous decision to refuse a licence.

The president said: “By denying this licence you would affirm your commitment to a just and fair business environment in the city.”

Darren Avy, of Station Taxis, said Uber drivers had been known to flood into York during busy periods, including estimates of up to 500 on race days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Avy, who represents local taxi firm owners, said: “Uber’s business model is unethical, their effect on the economy, employment and their environmental degradation are all compelling reasons to say no.”

Uber’s Mr Freckleton said its ‘geofencing’ technology stopped jobs being sent to drivers waiting at ranks and the company would take action against complaints including claims of plying for trade.

He said: “We don’t use unlicensed drivers or vehicles and our drivers can’t refuse trips to people with guide dogs or wheelchair users.”

Uber Driver Operations Head Neil McGonigle said the company reported all issues with data to the Information Commissioners Office (ICO), in response to questions about historic breaches.