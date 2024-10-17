The earliest cast iron bridge still located over an operational railway will be raised as part of the ongoing Transpennine Route Upgrade.

Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), a multi-billion-pound railway programme, will begin work on this section of the route after a Transport and Works Act Order (TWAO) was approved.

The Crawshaw Woods bridge will be raised to allow the installation of overhead wires to electrify the railway below.

The structure is Grade II listed in recognition of its historic and architectural interest. It has a public right of way running over it.

How the Crawshaw Woods bridge will look after the work has been done

The cast iron bridge forms part of the original Selby to Leeds Railway and was constructed in the early 1830s. It was designed by James Walker and was originally one of two across the route but the other has since been removed.

Documents note that the bridge’s interest has diminished by the later alterations. It is the only surviving example of cast iron structures along the Selby to Leeds Railway. It is also believed to be the earliest cast-iron railway bridge in the world still in use over an operational railway

The aim of the scheme is to better connect the cities across the north as well as electrifying the whole route to enable quieter, greener trains to run, reduce their carbon footprint and improve air quality for the communities along the route.

Alongside other updates Barrowby Lane and Barrowby Foot level crossings near Garforth will be replaced with an accessible bridleway footbridge which will enable horses and people to safely cross the line.

Senior Sponsor on TRU Adam Sellers said: “This is a huge success for TRU, bringing us a step closer to delivering faster, more frequent trains on a more reliable railway.

“The recent approval of this Transport and Works Act Order will enable us to complete major upgrades between Leeds and Micklefield, which will unlock a range of benefits for customers travelling across this stretch of railway and beyond.