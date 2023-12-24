Cyclist with life-threatening injuries found lying on pavement in Yorkshire after crash

All Sections
A man who was found lying on a pavement next to his bike has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Published 24th Dec 2023, 09:42 GMT
The man was found on the pavement after police officers from South Yorkshire Police were travelling along Barnsley Road in the direction of Sheffield city centre at around 4.25am when they spotted the man lying on the pavement.

The cyclist, a 46-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are investigating how the cyclist has sustained his injuries and the circumstances that has led to him falling from his bike.

A cyclist was found seriously injured lying on a pavement in Sheffield

“Did you witness anything? Do you have dashcam footage of the cyclist prior to the collision? If you believe you can help please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 198 of 23 December 2023.

“You can submit dashcam footage by emailing [email protected].”

