Cyclist with life-threatening injuries found lying on pavement in Yorkshire after crash

A man who was found lying on a pavement next to his bike has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man was found on the pavement after police officers from South Yorkshire Police were travelling along Barnsley Road in the direction of Sheffield city centre at around 4.25am when they spotted the man lying on the pavement.

The cyclist, a 46-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are investigating how the cyclist has sustained his injuries and the circumstances that has led to him falling from his bike.

A cyclist was found seriously injured lying on a pavement in Sheffield

“Did you witness anything? Do you have dashcam footage of the cyclist prior to the collision? If you believe you can help please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 198 of 23 December 2023.