Dearne Valley Parkway: Man dies after being found injured on busy dual carriageway in Yorkshire
The man was found on Dearne Valley Parkway in Barnsley shortly before 6pm on Thursday (Nov 9). South Yorkshire Police said it was appealing for information and help from the public into finding out exactly what happened.
A statement from the force said: “Yesterday (Nov 9) at around 5.55pm, it was reported that a man was discovered fatally injured within the carriageway of the Dearne Valley Parkway. The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification has taken place, and the man’s family have been informed.
“Officers are now appealing for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, particularly from Barnsley Road, to come forward. Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a grey Toyota Hilux travelling along Barnsley Road at the time of the incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 785 of November 9. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.