A man has died after being found with serious injuries on a busy dual carriageway in Yorkshire, police have said.

The man was found on Dearne Valley Parkway in Barnsley shortly before 6pm on Thursday (Nov 9). South Yorkshire Police said it was appealing for information and help from the public into finding out exactly what happened.

A statement from the force said: “Yesterday (Nov 9) at around 5.55pm, it was reported that a man was discovered fatally injured within the carriageway of the Dearne Valley Parkway. The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification has taken place, and the man’s family have been informed.

“Officers are now appealing for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, particularly from Barnsley Road, to come forward. Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a grey Toyota Hilux travelling along Barnsley Road at the time of the incident.”