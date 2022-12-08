Northern Rail issues ‘Do Not Travel’ warning to customers ahead of RMT train strikes - these are the rail routes in Yorkshire that will still be operating.

The two 48-hour protests, which will take place on December 13-14 and 16-17 as well as the knock-on effect on December 15 in the middle of the strikes, have resulted in an effective five-day travel ban for train users. During this period, all but a select few services will be cancelled and the vast majority of the train operator’s more than 500 stations will be closed.

Chief operating officer at Northern, Tricia Williams, said: “This is the last thing we want to do in the run-up to Christmas, but with the RMT pressing ahead with these 48-hour strikes, we have no option but to advise customers not to travel. We can only apologise once again for the disruption their action will cause.”

As a result of RMT industrial action, Northern customers are advised not to travel between Tuesday, December 13 and Saturday, December 17 as there will be major disruption across the whole rail network. Northern has also announced that there will be no rail replacement buses on strike days for Northern services and some Northern stations may be closed or have reduced hours due to the limited staffing and services.

A Northern sign at Leeds train station. (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA Wire)

Which Yorkshire rail routes will not be affected by train strikes next week?

These routes will have services running every hour between 7.30am and 6.30pm on strike dates.

- Leeds to Sheffield via Wakefield Westgate

- Leeds to York via Micklefield

- Leeds to Bradford Forster Square

- Leeds to Skipton

- Leeds to Ilkley

- Liverpool to Manchester Airport

Customers are urged to check before they travel if they are planning to use one of these services.