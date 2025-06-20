Direct to London and beyond: Barnsley Council reveals rail upgrade plans

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has launched an ambitious new Rail Strategy setting out how it plans to improve train travel in and around the borough through to the 2030s and beyond – with better connectivity, more modern trains, and a potential direct link to London all on the table.

The refreshed document replaces the borough’s 2018 rail vision and responds to major changes in the national picture, including the cancellation of HS2’s eastern leg. It will go before the council’s cabinet on June 25.

With limited funding expected in the short term, the strategy focuses on practical steps to make existing services more accessible while laying the groundwork for bigger improvements in years to come.

At the heart of the council’s plans is a desire to connect more people to jobs, education, tourism and leisure through reliable, sustainable public transport.

The strategy sets out improvements across the Hallam Line, Penistone Line, and Wakefield and Dearne Valley Line. It also aims to better connect Barnsley to destinations outside the borough, including London, Wakefield Westgate, Doncaster and Meadowhall.

In the short term, the strategy proposes improved station access at Wombwell and Elsecar, better bus and cycling links to local stations, and parking upgrades at Penistone and Silkstone Common.

Over time, the council hopes to see a revived Barnsley-to-London rail link with up to three direct trains a day, faster services on the Penistone Line, and a new Dearne Valley Parkway station to serve growing communities in the east of the borough.

Wider priorities include improved infrastructure, additional services per hour, and better reliability on lines constrained by single-track sections or limited platform space. The strategy also considers whether freight-only routes could be reopened for passengers, and how walking and cycling can be better integrated with the rail network.

The document forms part of Barnsley’s wider goal to become the UK’s leading digital town, and supports the council’s ambition to reach net zero by 2045. By clearly setting out its goals and evidence, the council hopes the strategy will strengthen bids for future transport funding.

Council leader Sir Steve Houghton CBE said: “Improved rail connectivity means more than just quicker journeys – it’s about supporting local businesses, attracting investment and making Barnsley a better connected and more sustainable place to live and grow.

“The strategy outlines our ambitions to drive forward rail improvements into and out of our borough.

“By unlocking better rail links, we’re opening doors to greater opportunities across Yorkshire and beyond.”

Cabinet spokesperson for environment and transport, councillor James Higginbottom, said the strategy would be vital in agreeing longer-term investment priorities. “It will help residents and visitors to travel more easily for work, education and leisure,” he said.

The council is calling for improvements to local routes as part of Northern Powerhouse Rail, including potential faster trains between Leeds, Barnsley, Rotherham and Sheffield. It also backs replacing ageing 1980s diesel trains with modern rolling stock by 2032.