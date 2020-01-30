Doncaster Sheffield Airport announces £10m expansion and its own train station amidst growing pressures to reduce carbon emissions

Yorkshire's airports are facing growing scrutiny from climate change activists as more expansions are announced for Leeds Bradford and Doncaster Sheffield.

Aviation minister Paul Maynard visited Doncaster on Thursday as DSA unveiled a £10m expansion plan.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport, formerly Robin Hood Airport

The airport is hoping to increase footfall and unlock 33,000 jobs over the next 10 years.

The announcement detailed plans for a larger arrivals hall and security area, new gate bridges and expanded retail facilities.

Proposals are also in place for a train station with East Coast links from Doncaster Rail Station, which airport officials say will reduce CO2 emissions from cars by 23,000 tonnes.

It follows an announcement in June last year of plans to invest £2m in creating a solar farm which would generate 25 per cent of the terminal building's energy, saving a further 220 tonnes of carbon annually.

MP Paul Maynard, Minister for Aviation

Despite this, ministers face growing pressure from environmental activists, who say any form of airport expansion is a move in the opposite direction.

Campaigners disrupted a meeting at Leeds Civic Hall on Thursday protesting against the upcoming expansion of Leeds Bradford Airport, as activists also claimed DSA's efforts to reduce car journeys and its recent creation of a solar farm a mere drop in the ocean compared with the carbon emissions of planes.

Protesters in Leeds staged a 'die-in' at a panel meeting over the local airport expansion during Thursday afternoon, causing the meeting to be temporarily suspended.

Activists meanwhile camped outside the building, hoisting placards criticising economic expansion amidst a "climate emergency", which was declared by councils in March last year.

Climate protesters outside Leeds Civic Hall on Thursday, where a meeting over the expansion of Leeds Bradford Airport was disrupted by activists staging a "die-in". Picture: Sarah Mumford

Mr Maynard, during his visit, told The Yorkshire Post that the government had high hopes for aviation becoming "effectively de-carbonised" in the future, with electric flights in early stages of development and research being carried out into hybrid aircrafts.

He said the expansion of DSA would help "narrow the gap" between the North and South with airport accessibility.

"As a Northern MP myself, I want to see the gap narrowed.

"Airports need to grow to sustain the industry but I believe that aviation can also grow to be as sustainable as any other form of transport.

A plane landing from Nairobi at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

"Research is growing into renewable fuel and we are experimenting with new hybrid aircrafts. We are doing some amazing work to de-carbonise flights."

The government pledged last June to meet targets of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

But environmental organisation Friends of the Earth said any form of airport expansion went against this pledge.

Climate campaigner, and member of FoE, Aaron Kiely said: “We can’t continue to ignore the climate crisis that’s already battering our planet. Unless we act now things will get far worse.

“Aviation must play its part in slashing the pollution that’s fuelling the climate emergency – and this must include saying no to more airport expansion.

“There are lots of wonderful holiday destinations which can be reached by rail – ministers should make these journeys easier and cheaper.”

Beckie Hart, Regional Director at the Confederation of British Industry, said flying "connects us to the world" and was important for international trade opportunities post-Brexit.

She said: “In a post Brexit world this investment in both Doncaster-Sheffield and Leeds Bradford airports are vital to open up links and opportunities to trade with the world.

“Flying connects us all with the world. At a time when being open for business has never been more important, supporting the sustainable growth of our regional gateway will send a strong signal that we continue to welcome trade, tourism and investment from overseas.

“These investments can be part of a wider plan to tackle the climate emergency and create clean growth and jobs. Both airports are leading the way in its sector with an ambitious approach to tackling its carbon emissions.”