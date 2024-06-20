Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Cabinet approves next steps in procurement plan for airport

Doncaster Council has agreed the next steps in ongoing negotiations to reopen the region’s airport.

On Wednesday (June 19) cabinet heard a report detailing the timeframe for the council’s plan to procure a new investor to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The airport was closed by owner Peel Group in 2022, with the company since agreeing to lease the site to a new investor which would take over its operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Council signed a leasehold agreement with Peel earlier this year and have since been engaged in a process to select a suitable investor.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Credit: Marie Caley

The report shared that investors submitted their bids detailing their investment plans to the council earlier this week.

An “intense period of evaluation” in which the council will identify the best proposal is now set to take place, coming to a close at the end of July.

The chosen investor will be informed in late July or early August, with Mayor Ros Jones set to announce this decision to the public shortly afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Necessary legal processes will then take place, followed by the submission of a formal business case to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).

Following approval of the business case, the bidder is set to sign a contract to take over the site in September.

Mayor Jones stated that “considerable progress” continues to be made on the South Yorkshire Airport City plan, which aims to reopen the site with a surrounding hub of investment.