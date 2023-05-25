The Civil Aviation Authority could delay their decision on whether or not to remove controlled airspace status from the closed Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Doncaster Council have made the postponement request to the CAA ahead of further discussion of their plans to lease the site from landowners Peel and operate it themselves.

Talks are ongoing, but terms have not yet been agreed. If controlled airspace status was withdrawn, a new operator of a re-opened airport would have to apply for the reinstatement of air traffic control services.

The latest statement from the council read: “A considerable amount of work is ongoing and this update covers the controlled airspace at the airport and a planning measure that has been approved by City of Doncaster Council.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

"Firstly, The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was due to make a decision very soon on whether the controlled airspace around Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) should be removed. This would mean the future functionality of an airport would be detrimentally affected and if removed, any operator would have to secure its reinstatement.

"City of Doncaster Council has urged that the consultation period is extended to allow further conversations on this important element. The CAA have confirmed they are still in the decision-making period and have not yet decided the outcome for the Airspace Change Proposal (ACP).

"At Stage 4B of the airspace change process, a ‘call-in window’ is opened in which anyone can make a request that the final decision on the airspace change is made by the Secretary of State for Transport instead of the CAA.

"This is not an extension of the consultation, but the next stage in the airspace change process. The window to request a call-in opened on Friday 19 May 2023 and will close at 0900 on Monday 19th June.

"Only the more significant changes can be ‘called in’ in this way, and even if a proposal meets the criteria to be called-in, the Secretary of State does not have to call it in.

"There is of course no guarantee the airspace will be maintained, given the airport is now closed, however the council has asked for any decision to be delayed following the consultation until the end of the year to allow negotiations to progress.

"We believe that the airport has a viable future, a future sale / lease is realistic and that keeping the status of the airspace around the airport the same whilst these negotiations and conversations are ongoing is appropriate. The council is still in detailed negotiations with Peel on a potential lease.

"Last Friday Cllr Nigel Ball approved a new planning measure which will help protect and preserve the infrastructure at DSA. We very much support this.

"Subject to the ensuing call-in period for the decision, the demolition of any building at the airport will require planning permission to be granted permitting it. The measure, known as an immediate Article 4 Direction, allows the council to remove certain rights which would otherwise be permitted without needing to apply for planning permission.