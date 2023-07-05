The council remain in negotiations with site owners Peel Group, who closed the airport last autumn, and who have indicated they are prepared to lease the land to the council or a third party for commercial aviation use again.

The latest statement from Doncaster Council read: “As part of the City of Doncaster Council’s preparations for a potential lease of the former Doncaster Sheffield Airport site from owners Peel, it has launched a search to find an investor/operator for the airport.

"The council has gone out to the market that specialises in this sector ranging from investors with the capital to invest in the airport to aviation experts who have the experience and technical knowledge of running an airport to find the support it needs if the lease is agreed. The council is continuing its negotiations with Peel in the meantime.

"This is an extremely positive step to deliver a successful future for the airport. We share this determination, and all believe an airport site of this size and calibre, even now closed, is an attractive proposition to the aviation industry and early feedback in this investor search seems to reflect our collective view. This complex piece of work is of course commercially confidential so there are no further details that can be shared. This initiative will continue into the summer and an update will be given when there is more to say and at the appropriate time.