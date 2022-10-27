Doncaster’s mayor has announced that an offer has been put forward to buy the airport which is set to close on Monday (Oct 31). The closure comes just days after it was named as the best airport in the UK by consumer champion Which?

Mayor Ros Jones said: “I am aware that a credible offer has been submitted to Peel by one of the interested parties we introduced to them. I request that our new Prime Minister put pressure on Peel to reverse the closure, to carefully consider the offer that has been put to them and to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport.”

While an offer has been put forward, the airport is due to close in the coming days, meaning owners Peel Group would have to make a quick reversal of their decision. Doncaster Council and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) previously put forward an offer to the firm to subsidise their losses for up to two years while negotiations for a purchase take place.

The offer was rejected, but this could now change with a firm buyer’s offer in place.

The mayor has also urged the new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, to take action.