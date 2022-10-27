Doncaster Sheffield Airport: 'Credible offer' submitted to owner Peel Group, claims mayor
A ‘credible offer' has been put forward to the owner of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, a local mayor has claimed.
Doncaster’s mayor has announced that an offer has been put forward to buy the airport which is set to close on Monday (Oct 31). The closure comes just days after it was named as the best airport in the UK by consumer champion Which?
Mayor Ros Jones said: “I am aware that a credible offer has been submitted to Peel by one of the interested parties we introduced to them. I request that our new Prime Minister put pressure on Peel to reverse the closure, to carefully consider the offer that has been put to them and to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport.”
While an offer has been put forward, the airport is due to close in the coming days, meaning owners Peel Group would have to make a quick reversal of their decision. Doncaster Council and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) previously put forward an offer to the firm to subsidise their losses for up to two years while negotiations for a purchase take place.
Most Popular
The offer was rejected, but this could now change with a firm buyer’s offer in place.
The mayor has also urged the new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, to take action.
She said: “Rishi Sunak, a Yorkshire MP who now holds the highest position in this country has the ideal opportunity to underline the commitment of his new Government to levelling up by taking decisive action to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport and the jobs of thousands of people associated with the airport. I am imploring him to do more than his predecessor did and show up for the people of this region and the north.”