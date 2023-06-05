Key buildings and the runway at Doncaster Sheffield Airport have legal protection from today – after site owners Peel Group indicated they wished to demolish some structures for ‘health and safety’ reasons.

Doncaster Council has secured Article 4 protections for the terminal, air traffic control tower and other buildings – meaning they cannot be knocked down without planning permission. Their preservation means it less likely that Peel will be able to develop the site for other uses, as the council have requested a lease to re-open and run a commercial airport themselves.

Permitted development rights that would normally apply to the buildings have been removed under the directions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest update from the council read: “In April 2023 the council sought views from landowners and the general public on a proposal to make an Article 4 Direction in relation to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

"On 1 June 2023, the City of Doncaster Council made an immediate Article 4 Direction which removes permitted development rights for the demolition of buildings within the operational area of Doncaster Sheffield Airport. This comes into effect on 5 June 2023.

"The Direction will expire six months after it comes into force unless the Council confirms it before this date. In order to consider whether the Direction ought to be confirmed, you are invited to make representations to the Council. Any representations you make will be taken into account when deciding whether to confirm the Direction.”

In a report also released to the public, it has been revealed that Peel had expressed interest in demolishing unnamed buildings over fears about their structural condition, and that they had ‘other uses’ planned for the site which the council had requested more detail about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document states: “It is deemed necessary to take immediate action to make an Article 4 Direction in this case as the development (the potential demolition of buildings) would beprejudicial to the proper planning of the area. Based on the information received the council believes that there is an imminent threat to this.

"In a letter responding to the initial consultation on a proposed Article 4 Direction consultation solicitors acting for DSAL and

various companies in the Peel Group made the Council aware, without providing specific details, that “there are certain buildings within the area which are being inspected and surveyed by Peel and the initial indications are that some may require demolition on health and safety grounds”. The Council has

not previously been made aware of this and has requested further details. A further letter has been received from DSAL/Peel’s solicitors, reasserting this point but not providing the detail requested. The Council considers this to be further justification in favour of protecting the airport buildings with immediate

effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Council is aware of alternative proposals for the site, recently produced by Peel, which do not include an operational airport. Whilst no formal planning application has yet been submitted for these proposals, it is clear that the operator has a desire to redevelop the site for other uses. In 2022 when the operator announced its intentions to close the airport, the Council receivedcounsel’s advice about the prospects of the redevelopment of the site for alternate uses. That advice concluded categorically that any development within the airport operational area which does not include an operational airport would not be supported in policy terms and would be contrary to the development plan.

“The Council is currently in negotiations with Peel about the prospect of acquiring a leasehold interest in the airport. It is also taking preparatory steps to

promote and make a compulsory purchase order, in the event that attempts to acquire an interest in the airport by agreement are unsuccessful.

“Clearly, any removal or demolition of buildings associated with the airport and its operational functionality affect the ability of the airport to re-open without

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad