The possible reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport has generated a huge amount of debate, and now it’s your chance to ask the questions.

The Yorkshire Post will be holding an interactive Q&A with South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard on the plans on Wednesday (27 August) between 2pm and 3pm.

Mr Coppard is set to make the final decision on 9 September as to whether to grant Doncaster’s portion of the devolved gainshare funding to Mayor Ros Jones’ plans to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

If the airport reopened in the spring of 2026, Ms Jones has claimed this would double Doncaster’s gross value added by 2050, and said the rate of return will be nine to one.

Mr Coppard has spent the summer scrutinising the proposal, which could require up to £145m of public money, alongside the Department for Transport and independent financial auditors.

He has faced questions about the timescale of the decision from the Doncaster Chamber of Commerce, with chief executive Dan Fell saying: “The risks of prolonged delay and indecision are far greater than the risks of proceeding at pace.”

However, Mr Coppard said: “I think when the Chamber sees some of the work we’ve done and some of the things we’ve both found out … they will understand why we’ve taken that step.”

Now, ahead of the decision on 9 September, it is your chance to ask the Mayor your questions on Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Our Westminster Correspondent will then put your questions to Mr Coppard during a Facebook Live on The Yorkshire Post’s page, which anyone can tune in to.