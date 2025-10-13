A64: Drivers warned of delays as serious crash closes major Yorkshire road
Drivers have been warned of delays after a serious crash has closed the A64, in Yorkshire, in both directions.
Shortly before 8:30am on Monday (Oct 13), National Highways confirmed the A64 had been closed in both directions.
The road is closed in both directions between the A1039 (Staxton) and the B1261 (Seamer), due to a serious crash.
North Yorkshire Police is on the scene between the Staxton roundabout, and the Seamer roundabout.
Drivers are being warned of delays and diversions.
National Highways said the closure will remain in place for “several hours until investigation work is completed”.