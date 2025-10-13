Drivers have been warned of delays after a serious crash has closed the A64, in Yorkshire, in both directions.

Shortly before 8:30am on Monday (Oct 13), National Highways confirmed the A64 had been closed in both directions.

The road is closed in both directions between the A1039 (Staxton) and the B1261 (Seamer), due to a serious crash.

Police are currently at the scene of a crash on the A64, between the Staxton roundabout, and the Seamer roundabout at the junction with the B1261, in Flixton.

Drivers are being warned of delays and diversions.