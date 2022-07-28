East Riding councillors agree to back York’s bid to become the new home of Great British Rail

Councillor Leo Hammond proposed the motion to support York.

Great British Rail, the Government’s new lead authority on the UK’s rail transport, has been looking for a place to set up its new headquarters.

York has made it into the final six which are now subject to a public vote on which should be the new Great British Rail home. Voting closes on Monday, August 15.

Wolds Weighton Ward Councillor Leo Hammond proposed the motion to support York.

He said: “It’s important we support our neighbours in this, because if they are successful in securing this large Government organisation, and the investment, influence and opportunities which will come with it, as a close neighbour, the East Riding, and in particular Wolds Weighton and Pocklington will benefit, too.

“If York secures this, our residents will benefit from jobs, skills building and better transport infrastructure, so I hope all members will agree with me and Councillor West that we should support York’s bid.”

Pocklington Provincial Ward Councillor Paul West seconded the motion.

He added: “The railway industry is a major source of employment for people in Pocklington Provincial and Wolds Weighton, and our residents will only benefit with the greater job and skills building opportunities we would gain if York secured Great British Rail, the opportunities would be immense.”

East Riding councillors supported the Conservative’s motion and will now write to the Government to lobby on York’s behalf. The councillors also encourage residents to take part in the public vote which can be found online – vote for York!