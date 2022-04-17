Easter Sunday: Live Yorkshire traffic and travel updates as TransPennine Express strike continues

Welcome to our Easter Sunday (April 17) live blog covering traffic and travel around Yorkshire.

By Caroline Howley
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 10:26 am
TransPennine Express is running an amended timetable on Easter Sunday due to strike action. (Pic credit: TransPennine Express)

A combination of the TransPennine Express strike, engineering rail works, and Sunday timetables mean travelling in Yorkshire is unlikely to be straightforward this Easter Sunday.

Check below for the latest information on getting around the region.

Last updated: Sunday, 17 April, 2022, 10:17

Sunday, 17 April, 2022, 10:08

Buses: Sunday timetable for Easter Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday

Sunday, 17 April, 2022, 10:08

Several Sunday DalesBus services restart for summer season today

Sunday, 17 April, 2022, 10:09

Northern warns of disruption to trains due to engineering work

Sunday, 17 April, 2022, 10:12

TransPennine Express running amended timetable as strike continues over Easter weekend

TransPennine Express (TPE) is asking customers to plan carefully ahead of planned RMT strike action taking place this weekend on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 April.

“An amended timetable will be in place on this date, which will see a significant reduction in available services. We’re advising customers not to travel, but to plan carefully if journeys are necessary,” it said

Sunday, 17 April, 2022, 10:14

Sheffield: Supertram engineering works

Engineering works will affect the Blue & Purple supertram route services in South Yorkshire over the Easter weekend

Find out more: https://travelsouthyorkshire.com/en-gb/newsupdates/service-changes

Sunday, 17 April, 2022, 10:17

West Yorkshire: Metro urges customer to check routes before travelling

A Sunday service will operate on buses and trains in West Yorkshire.

Park and Ride services PR1 & PR3 will operate a Sunday service.

Temple Green Park & Ride PR2 will be closed.

TransPennine Express services will be affected by industrail action.

Find out more: https://www.wymetro.com/plan-a-journey/travel-news/holidays

