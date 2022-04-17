Easter Sunday: Live Yorkshire traffic and travel updates as TransPennine Express strike continues

A combination of the TransPennine Express strike, engineering rail works, and Sunday timetables mean travelling in Yorkshire is unlikely to be straightforward this Easter Sunday.
Check below for the latest information on getting around the region.
Easter Sunday: Yorkshire traffic and travel updates as TransPennine Express strike continues
Last updated: Sunday, 17 April, 2022, 10:17
Buses: Sunday timetable for Easter Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday
Several Sunday DalesBus services restart for summer season today
Northern warns of disruption to trains due to engineering work
TransPennine Express running amended timetable as strike continues over Easter weekend
TransPennine Express (TPE) is asking customers to plan carefully ahead of planned RMT strike action taking place this weekend on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 April.
“An amended timetable will be in place on this date, which will see a significant reduction in available services. We’re advising customers not to travel, but to plan carefully if journeys are necessary,” it said
Sheffield: Supertram engineering works
Engineering works will affect the Blue & Purple supertram route services in South Yorkshire over the Easter weekend
West Yorkshire: Metro urges customer to check routes before travelling
A Sunday service will operate on buses and trains in West Yorkshire.
Temple Green Park & Ride PR2 will be closed.
TransPennine Express services will be affected by industrail action.
Find out more: https://www.wymetro.com/plan-a-journey/travel-news/holidays