Electric buses in South Yorkshire 'temporarily' powered by a diesel generator
The £15m scheme has seen 23 zero-emission electric buses take to the roads of South Yorkshire, in a bid to reduce congestion and improve air quality.
However, minutes from a transport meeting state that just seven of the buses were in daily service as of July – and delays mean that the bus chargers were powered by a diesel generator for six weeks.
Minutes from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) enhanced partnership board meeting in July state that Stagecoach expressed ‘frustration’ with Northern Powergrid.
They add: “Although the buses were ready in April and infrastructure was installed by the end of that month, delays with Northern Powergrid have hindered progress.
“Currently, seven out of 20 electric buses are in service daily. Fast chargers have been installed, and a diesel generator will be used for the next six weeks.
“Stagecoach reported that so far, the initiative has saved 27 tonnes of carbon and achieved a 3.8 per cent year-on-year growth.”
A new substation close to Rotherham Interchange was approved earlier this year, after it was found that the existing electricity connection ‘does not provide sufficient power’ for bus chargers.
