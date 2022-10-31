Wizz Air previously confirmed that all routes to Doncaster Sheffield Airport will transfer to Leeds Bradford from October 31, 2022.

It follows the announcement that Doncaster Sheffield Airport is set for permanent closure.

Wizz Air flights from Gdansk, Katowice, Krakow, Warsaw, Wroclaw, Bucharest, and Cluj-Napoca continued to operate to Doncaster Sheffield Airport as planned until October 30.

Excitement as first Wizz Air aircraft takes off from Leeds Bradford Airport with planespotters capturing moment cc Amman Ahmed

Customers booked to travel on those routes after October 30 have been automatically rebooked onto flights operating to Leeds Bradford Airport and will be given the option to accept the new flight, change their booking to an alternative flight free of charge, or cancel their flight to receive a full refund to the original payment method or 120 per cent in WIZZ credit.

The first planes departed the airport on Monday morning with planespotters keen to grab pictures.

Amman Ahmed is a team leader at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post on Monday, he said: “Today was their first day and they are an absolutely amazing airline that have just started [from here].”

