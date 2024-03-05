Nathan Hindmarsh, from Stockton, was the driver of a Mercedes which crashed in the early hours of Sunday morning (Mar 3). He was taken to James Cook University Hospital following the crash, which happened at around 12.40am, and was pronounced dead later that evening.

The crash happened on Yarm Road in Eaglescliffe, near its junction with Ashville Avenue.

In a statement released via Cleveland Police, the 35-year-old’s family said: “Nathan was a much-loved son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin who will always be in our hearts and never forgotten.”

Nathan Hindmarsh died in the crash on Yarm Road in Eaglescliffe

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision are continuing, and police would again appeal for anyone who saw a white Mercedes AMG E250 travelling between Yarm High Street and the location of the collision in Eaglescliffe from just before half past midnight or anyone with information or doorbell, dashcam or CCTV from along the route to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number.