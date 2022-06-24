Fire crews fighting blaze in Yorkshire woodland next to popular country park

Fire crews are dealing with a "deep seated" woodland blaze measuring around 100m x 40m after they were called to the scene at 9.30am on Friday.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said they are treating the incident at Haw Park Woods as a wildfire.

The woods are adjacent to Anglers Country Park on Haw Park Lane.

Wakefield Council said at 3pm that while Anglers Country Park remains open, people are advised to avoid Haw Park Woods.

Firefighters from both West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire are working to put out the blaze, with equipment including a hose reel, jet, water backpacks, fogging unit and wildfire beaters.

Crews from Normanton, South Kirkby, Castleford, Wakefield, Ossett, Killingbeck, Mirfield, Holmfirth, and Skelmanthorpe are in attendance.

Fire crews fighting a wildfire at Haw Park Woods, adjacent to Anglers Country Park on Haw Park Lane. [Image: Google]

Meanwhile, the Park Rangers and Forestry Commission have both provided water bowsers to help with water supplies in the area.