A flight from Leeds Bradford Airport has been forced to return within 45 minutes this morning due to an unknown issue.

Spotters reported loud noises as the flight LS255 plane passed over Bingley and the FlightRadar24 tracker shows the plane – bound for Girona, Spain – flying in circles.

After departing at 7.08am, the plane landed at around 7.50am back at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Some spotters said the fire service was on the runway and escorted the plane once it landed.

The issue is not yet known and other departures are unaffected at this time, with many still boarding and not delayed.